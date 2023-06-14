Prince Harry Secures Groundbreaking Victory In Landmark Privacy Lawsuit

Legal expert predicts Prince Harry's victory in groundbreaking privacy lawsuit against MGN

Prince's comprehensive witness statement strengthens his case in the phone hacking allegations

Prince Harry becomes the first royal family member in a century to testify in court over media interference

According to a legal expert, there is a strong likelihood of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, emerging victorious in his groundbreaking privacy lawsuit against MGN.

The case revolves around allegations of phone hacking, and the expert's belief stems from the comprehensive witness statement provided by Prince Harry during the court proceedings.

According to Neama Rahmani, a legal expert and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, his statement was made, 'My prediction is that the prince is gonna get a significant award. ... I mean, this really crosses the line in terms of reporting — hacking someone's phone. That's something that's unlawful.'

She also said, 'I'm sure he prepared it with the help of his lawyers to really show how he was affected by this hacking. You know, how personal this information was.'

The legal commentator's comments were made a few days after Prince Harry accused the tabloid publisher of engaging in widespread phone hacking, making him the first member of the British royal family in more than a hundred years to testify in court.

The Prince claimed before the court that media interference had negatively impacted his life and that both the press and the government were 'at rock bottom.'

Prince Harry submitted a detailed witness statement asserting that he had endured continuous and distressing media intrusion, portraying himself as the target of such intrusion 'most of my life up until this day,' Accusing certain media outlets of being responsible for harmful consequences.

3 Prince Harry becomes the first royal family member in a century to testify in court over media interference 3 Legal expert predicts Prince Harry's victory in groundbreaking privacy lawsuit against MGN 3 Prince's comprehensive witness statement strengthens his case in the phone hacking allegations







