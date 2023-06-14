Prince George was given an unorthodox name by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Royal couple consulted their pet dog, Lupo, to choose the name.

The Prince of Wales said that he and his wife were bringing up their children in a normal manner.

Prince George was given an unorthodox name by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

To choose the name of the heir to the British throne, the Royal couple consulted their pet dog, Lupo.

As noted: 'According to The Times, the couple reportedly wrote all the possible names on scraps of paper and put them on the floor of their home.'

'They then let the English cocker spaniel in to see which piece of paper he went over to - and he picked George,' the outlet adds.

Lupo, a companion dog owned by Prince William and Kate, moved into the couple's home in 2012.

3 The Prince of Wales said that he and his wife were bringing up their children in a normal manner. 3 Prince George was given an unorthodox name by Prince William and Kate Middleton. 3 The Royal couple consulted their pet dog, Lupo, to choose the name.

George's father Prince William spoke candidly about how he and Kate Middleton were raising their children in an interview seven years prior.

The Prince of Wales said that he and his wife were bringing up their children in a normal manner.

According to Prince William,“There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and him understand how he fits in the world but right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure stable environment around him.”



