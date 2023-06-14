Queen Camilla Criticized For Making Guests Feel 'awkward'

Queen Camilla appeared to deviate from royal protocol, making the guests uneasy.

At a recent public event, Queen Camilla appeared to deviate from royal protocol, making the guests uneasy.

At the Reading Room Literary Festival, Her Majesty and her husband, King Charles, disregarded a crucial protocol.

The Queen startled people when she appeared to kiss the guests who had bowed and curtsied when Camilla arrived late at the site owing to unfavourable weather.

Judi James, a body language specialist, comments on the gesture :'Greeting rituals, especially royal ones, need an element of etiquette rules about them to avoid this kind of awkwardness.

'Presumably these actor/performer friends of Camilla have offered support and warmth in the past and she seems keen to keep relations at that same level.

'But now she is Queen there needs to be a proper decision about whether the rituals get an upgrade or not.'

Ms. James continued by saying that after becoming queen, Camilla wishes to maintain her friendships.

