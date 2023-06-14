Pakistan's Dynamic Duo: Cueists Set To Conquer Snooker Tournaments

Pakistan selects cueists Ahsan Ramzan and Haris Tahir for Asian snooker championships in Iran.

The championships include the Asian 6 Red, Team Championship, and U-21 Championship.

Ahsan Ramzan impressed by winning the IBSF Snooker World Championship in 2022.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association has revealed the names of the talented cueists who will proudly represent the nation in the upcoming Asian 6 Red, Team Championship, and U-21 Championship.

Ahsan Ramzan and Haris Tahir have been chosen to showcase their skills in these highly anticipated events, scheduled to take place in Iran from June 16 to 25.

Chairman Alamgir Sheikh expressed his confidence in the selected players, highlighting their exceptional abilities.

Haris Tahir will proudly don the Pakistani colors in the Asian 6 Red and Asian Team Championship, while Ahsan Ramzan will represent the nation in the 6 Red, Team Championship, and U-21 category. Ahsan's journey doesn't end there, as he is also set to compete in the World Junior Championship, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia next month.

Ahsan Ramzan has already left an indelible mark on the snooker world with his incredible performance in the IBSF Snooker World Championship 2022. Despite being 4-2 down in the final against Iran's Amir Sarkhosh, Ahsan displayed remarkable precision and staged a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling 6-5 victory, earning him the prestigious title. His achievement makes him the second-youngest cueist to claim this esteemed honor, following in the footsteps of Muhammad Yousaf, who accomplished the feat in 1994.

Notably, Ahsan has already made his mark on the national stage by clinching the U17, U18, and U19 titles, while also finishing as the runner-up in the U21 championship. Similarly, Haris Tahir has showcased his talent by capturing the national U-18 and U-21 titles, proving his caliber as a formidable snooker player.

Both Ahsan and Haris are eagerly preparing themselves to depart from Karachi to Tehran on Thursday, ready to represent Pakistan with pride and determination in the upcoming championships. Their participation is expected to contribute to the growth and recognition of Pakistani snooker on the international stage.