Babar Azam Slips In ICC Test Batsmen Rankings

In the latest update of the ICC Test batsmen rankings, Babar Azam has slipped to fifth place after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India.

Travis Head's impressive century in the first innings of the World Test Championship Final has significantly improved his position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

Head's score of 163 in the first two days of the final against India at The Oval has elevated him three places in the rankings, placing him alongside Marnus Labuschagne (1st) and Steve Smith (2nd) in the top three, with a rating of 884.

The last time three batsmen from the same team held the top three positions in the Test rankings was in December 1984 when Gordon Greenidge (810), Clive Lloyd (787), and Larry Gomes (773) from the West Indies achieved this feat.

Previously, Joe Root's rating points dropped from 871 to 861, causing him to slip to fifth place in the rankings. Meanwhile, Babar managed to surpass Root with 862 rating points, securing the fourth spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

However, in the latest update, Kane Williamson has moved to the fourth position with 883 rating points, pushing Babar down to fifth place with 862 rating points.

During his innings, Head faced just 174 balls and played aggressively after Australia was struggling at 76/3 in the early stages of the second session. He formed a crucial partnership of 285 runs with Steve Smith, which helped Australia gain an advantage on day two. This partnership proved to be the difference between the two teams, as India couldn't catch up in terms of runs.

Alex Carey's contributions with the bat (48 and 66*) were also acknowledged, as he climbed 11 spots to 36th position with 592 ranking points. Rohit Sharma (729) and Virat Kohli (700) currently sit in 12th and 13th place respectively after the match.

In the bowling rankings, the notable development came from Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who moved up two places to a tie for sixth position with England's Ollie Robinson (777).

Lyon had limited opportunities to bowl in the first innings due to the dominance of his fast-bowling teammates. However, he still managed to claim one wicket, contributing to Australia's healthy first-innings lead. Lyon excelled in India's second innings, taking 4/41, including the final wicket of Umesh Yadav, which helped Australia secure victory.

Scott Boland's rankings continue to rise, as he moved up five places to 36th (534), four places ahead of Mohammed Siraj, who took 4/108 and 1/80 in the match.

Despite being left out of India's side for the final, Ravichandran Ashwin remains the number one-ranked bowler (860).