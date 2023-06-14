Exciting Inter-District Under-19 One Day Tournament Kicks Off This Thursday

Karachi will be represented by seven zones

These events are scheduled to take place from August to October

The Regional Inter-District Under-19 One Day Tournament is set to commence on Thursday, June 15th, across 15 different regions.

The primary objective of this tournament is to showcase the talent of young cricket players.

A total of 104 teams will be participating in this tournament, providing an opportunity for 2080 players to compete in these matches. The selection process for these cricketers involved nationwide trials held earlier this year.

Following the trials, the selected cricketers underwent a medical examination. Subsequently, the top 20 players were chosen for each team.

To be eligible for participation in this tournament, players had to be born on or after September 1, 2004.

The tournament will feature teams from sixteen different regions, each with its own distinctive composition.

Karachi will be represented by seven zones, Lahore by three zones and six teams, Quetta by ten districts, Hyderabad by seven districts, Rawalpindi by four districts, Islamabad by four zones and one district, Peshawar by five districts, Dera Murad Jamali by five districts, Larkana by six districts, Bahawalpur by seven districts, Multan by seven districts, Faisalabad by six districts, Sialkot by seven districts, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by five districts, Abbottabad with seven districts, and FATA with ten districts.

The tournament holds immense significance for the development of cricket in Pakistan, as it presents teams with a highly competitive format. The winner of each region will be crowned as the top team, contributing to their progress and growth.

Furthermore, the tournament will create additional opportunities for exceptional cricketers to participate in the Inter-Region U-19 Championship (three-day) and the Inter-Region U-19 Cup (One-day).

These events are scheduled to take place from August to October this year, offering players a platform to showcase their skills at the national level and strive for success.