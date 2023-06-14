Kenya Upsets Pakistan In Four-Nation Cup Showdown

Kenya took control of the game after an early lead in the first half

Kenya is the highest-ranked team in the tournament at 102

In their second match of the ongoing four-nation cup in Mauritius, Pakistan suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kenya.

Kenya took control of the game after an early lead in the first half, although Pakistan's performance showed improvement compared to their previous match.

Shumah Moses, ranked 103rd in FIFA rankings, capitalized on a throw-in and scored the only goal of the match in the latter part of the 17th minute. Hassan Bashir had a chance to equalize for Pakistan in the 39th minute but was unable to convert it.

Despite their efforts in the second half, Pakistan couldn't find the back of the net. With this loss, Pakistan is now eliminated from the tournament and will face Djibouti in their final match on June 17.

Kenya is the highest-ranked team in the tournament at 102, followed by Mauritius at 180, Djibouti at 193, and Pakistan as the lowest-ranked team at 195. The current Pakistan team is largely composed of diaspora players, some of whom have notable credentials.

Their upcoming assignments, including the SAFF Cup scheduled in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4, will provide a challenging test for the foreign-based staff, and it will be interesting to see how they perform for the country. If permitted, Pakistan will then travel to India from Mauritius.



