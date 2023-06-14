Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Tragically Dies From Childbirth Complications

US media reports confirm that she passed away on May 3

Bowie further solidified her accomplishments by becoming world champion

Tori Bowie, a renowned American sprinter and former world champion in the 100 meters, tragically lost her life as a result of complications during childbirth.

US media reports confirm that she passed away on May 3, at the age of 32.

'An autopsy report from the Orange County (Florida) Medical Examiner's Office obtained by USA TODAY Sports said Bowie was approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labour when she died,' the media reported.

Amid rumors suggesting a possible suicide, the agent of the athlete, Kimberly Holland, stated that Tori Bowie's death was a result of natural causes.

'Unfortunately so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful,' she said.

'So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies.'

It is important to highlight that the American sprinter achieved notable success at the Rio Games in 2016, securing gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Merely a year later, Bowie further solidified her accomplishments by becoming the world champion in her respective event.