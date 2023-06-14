Yorkshire Commits To Muslim Athlete Charter Following Azeem Rafiq Racism Scandal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter in partnership with Nujum Sports.

The agreement comes after Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Yorkshire CEO emphasizes commitment to equality and inclusivity.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has entered into an agreement with Nujum Sports, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Muslim athletes, by signing the Muslim Athlete Charter.

This significant step comes in the aftermath of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal. Rafiq, a 32-year-old cricketer of Pakistani origin, brought forth allegations of racism and bullying about his experiences during two stints with Yorkshire.

In December 2022, Rafiq testified before a British parliamentary committee, revealing that the abuse he and his family endured had compelled him to depart from the United Kingdom.

'The charter includes 10 elements, including the provision of alcohol-free spaces, appropriate places to pray, halal food, and accommodating staff and players who are fasting during Ramadan,' the BBC reported.

After signing the charter, Yorkshire’s CEO Stephen Vaughan said: “It is integral to supporting the work we already do in building a sport that is equal for all.

3 Yorkshire CEO emphasizes commitment to equality and inclusivity. 3 Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter in partnership with Nujum Sports. 3 The agreement comes after Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

“By understanding the faith and cultural needs of our Muslim players, staff, and fans, we can help to create an open and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and appreciated.

“We would encourage all our leagues and clubs to find out more about the Muslim Athlete Charter and to seek to adopt its principles.

“The signing of the Muslim Athlete Charter is one of many initiatives Yorkshire Cricket is committed to support equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of the club and reflect Yorkshire’s rich and vibrant community.”

In attendance at the signing ceremony was Shan Masood, the Pakistani opener who is presently leading Yorkshire in the County Championship.