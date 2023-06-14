language: English
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 10:08 AM

  • Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
  • The device comes with a 6000 mAh battery.
  • The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is now available for purchase on the market with amazing features.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called a Mali-G52 MC2.

It comes with a 6.85-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has an Android 10 (Go edition) operating system.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget features a two-camera setup on the rear, and the phone has an Android 10 (Go edition) operating system.

The smartphone has a 6,000-mAh non-removable battery.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 (Go edition)
UI XOS 7.0
Dimensions 171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
Weight 207 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G25
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features 440 nits (typ)
MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Standby up to 55 days
Talktime up to 53 hrs

