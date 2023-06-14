Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called a Mali-G52 MC2.

It comes with a 6.85-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has an Android 10 (Go edition) operating system.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage space.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications