IPhone 13 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 10:24 AM

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 3.22 GHz Hexa-core processor.
  • It comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display.
  • The gadget is powered by a 4352 mAh battery.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is now available on the market.

The smartphone is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a 3.22 GHz Hexa-core processor.

The device's GPU is called the Apple GPU (5-core graphics).

It comes with four storage options and 6 GB of RAM. Other versions have storage capacities of 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB.

It has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget is powered by a 4352 mAh battery.

iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 3.22 GHz Hexa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a quad camera setup on the back, and the colours available are graphite, gold, silver, and Sierra Blue.

The phone is powered by a 4352 mAh battery.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 344,999/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

BUILD OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight 240 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
Card No
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features (HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
Browser Yes
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 4352 mAh

- Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

