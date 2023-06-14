IPhone 13 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Features

iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 3.22 GHz Hexa-core processor.

The smartphone is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a 3.22 GHz Hexa-core processor.

The device's GPU is called the Apple GPU (5-core graphics).

It comes with four storage options and 6 GB of RAM. Other versions have storage capacities of 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB.

It has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a quad camera setup on the back, and the colours available are graphite, gold, silver, and Sierra Blue.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 344,999/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications