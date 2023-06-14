IT Ministry Proposes An AI Policy Committee And Implementation Cell

The Ministry of IT plans to establish a steering committee and an implementation cell to implement the AI Policy effectively.

The committee will be chaired by the Secretary of Information Technology.

The policy monitoring cell will work closely with the steering committee to monitor policy implementation progress.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has announced its intention to create a steering committee, working groups, and an implementation cell to effectively implement the Artificial Intelligence Policy.

A document revealing that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) plans to establish a top management committee, four working groups, and a policy implementation cell.

The steering committee for the Artificial Intelligence Policy will include representatives from the government, academia, industry, and civil society, ensuring equal participation from each stakeholder. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary of Information Technology, with the possibility of the Member of IT serving as the acting chair in the Secretary's absence.

The steering committee, acting as the highest authority and overseer of the policy, will assess and guide the activities of the working groups, policy implementation cell, and affiliated organizations. The committee will offer instructions to the National AI Fund, aligned with the policy's provisions, to ensure adherence to the guidelines for both new and ongoing initiatives.

As per the document, the four working groups will focus on the four policy drivers and will include representation from all stakeholders. They will collaborate with international organizations and academic institutions engaged in similar policy-making activities to ensure the AI Policy remains current and aligned with global best practices. The working groups will also offer recommendations to the steering committee regarding the adoption of international regulatory standards.

The working groups will play a crucial role in conducting research to identify areas where policy interventions are required to foster the growth of industries. They will also identify obstacles hindering progress and propose solutions to address them. Monitoring and evaluating their respective domains will be part of their responsibilities, and they will present their findings and recommendations to the steering committee.

The working groups will oversee and assess the activities of different organizations and gather their input. They will then submit their recommendations to the steering committee.

Based on the document, the policy implementation cell has the responsibility of supervising the daily activities carried out in order to put policy guidelines into action. The cell will offer practical assistance to the working groups and management committee to ensure that the implementation processes run smoothly.

The policy monitoring cell will collaborate closely with the working groups and the steering committee to track the advancement of policy implementation. On a monthly basis, it will offer recommendations to ensure that the policy implementation process is efficient and well-organized. The policy monitoring cell will report directly to the Member IT.