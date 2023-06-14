Samsung Galaxy A24 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy A24 has a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is currently available for sale on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a high resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 has triple cameras on the rear, comprising 50 MP, 5 MP, and 2 MP sensors, ensuring impressive photography performance. Additionally, there is a 13 MP front-facing camera nestled within a waterdrop notch, facilitating the capture of memorable moments.

The gadget has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU, enabling the smooth operation of demanding applications.

The smartphone is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A24 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,499

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications