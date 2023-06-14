language: English
Samsung Galaxy A24 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 12:09 PM

  • Samsung Galaxy A24 has a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
  • The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is currently available for sale on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a high resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 has triple cameras on the rear, comprising 50 MP, 5 MP, and 2 MP sensors, ensuring impressive photography performance. Additionally, there is a 13 MP front-facing camera nestled within a waterdrop notch, facilitating the capture of memorable moments.

The gadget has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU, enabling the smooth operation of demanding applications.

The smartphone is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A24 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,499

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI OneUI 5.1
Dimensions 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight 195 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black; other colors
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 25W wired

