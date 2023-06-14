Samsung Galaxy A24 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- Samsung Galaxy A24 has a 5000 mAh battery.
- The phone has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
- The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy A24 is currently available for sale on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.
It comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a high resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Samsung Galaxy A24 has triple cameras on the rear, comprising 50 MP, 5 MP, and 2 MP sensors, ensuring impressive photography performance. Additionally, there is a 13 MP front-facing camera nestled within a waterdrop notch, facilitating the capture of memorable moments.
The gadget has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU, enabling the smooth operation of demanding applications.
The smartphone is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A24 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,499
Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W wired
