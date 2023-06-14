language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 10:48 AM

Open In App
Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • Tecno Spark 9 Pro boasts a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
  • The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is available on the market with impressive features.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset.

The screen on the phone will be a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a full-HD resolution of 1080 x 2480 pixels. The phone's refresh rate is 90 Hz.

It comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you can save as much data as you like.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery. 3

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro boasts a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. 3

Tecno Spark 9 Pro boasts a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen. 3

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI HIOS 8.6
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash
Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 32 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,312,270[+0*]

DEATHS

6,890,861[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,097[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story