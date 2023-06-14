Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Spark 9 Pro boasts a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is available on the market with impressive features.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset.

The screen on the phone will be a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a full-HD resolution of 1080 x 2480 pixels. The phone's refresh rate is 90 Hz.

It comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you can save as much data as you like.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.

3 The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery. 3 Tecno Spark 9 Pro boasts a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. 3 The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specifications