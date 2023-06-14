Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Tecno Spark 9 Pro boasts a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
- The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is available on the market with impressive features.
The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset.
The screen on the phone will be a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a full-HD resolution of 1080 x 2480 pixels. The phone's refresh rate is 90 Hz.
It comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you can save as much data as you like.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-
Tecno Spark 9 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan
- W.tecno spark
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,312,270[+0*]
DEATHS
6,890,861[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,097[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]