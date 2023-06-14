Vivo Y36 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

- Vivo Y36 features a triple cameras on the rear.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
- The phone comes with a 6.8-inch screen.
The Vivo Y36 is now available for purchase. The phone has impressive features and specs.
The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 610.
The Vivo Y36 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flashlight.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The Vivo Y36's battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-
Vivo Y36 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
