Vivo Y36 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 11:51 AM

  • Vivo Y36 features a triple cameras on the rear.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The phone comes with a 6.8-inch screen.

The Vivo Y36 is now available for purchase. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 610.

The Vivo Y36 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flashlight.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Vivo Y36's battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

