Vivo Y36 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Vivo Y36 features a triple cameras on the rear.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The phone comes with a 6.8-inch screen.

The Vivo Y36 is now available for purchase. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 610.

The Vivo Y36 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flashlight.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Vivo Y36's battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications