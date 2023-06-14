language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 11:21 AM

Open In App
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED touchscreen.
  • The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is available for purchase on the market and has great features.

It has a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device's operating system is Android 13.

The phone comes with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. 3

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED touchscreen. 3

Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED touchscreen.

The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. 3

The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The 13 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 90 W.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan is ₨ 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI MIUI 14
Dimensions 163.2 x 74.6 x 9.1 mm
Weight 227 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Olive Green, White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 740
Display Technology LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.73 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1300 nits (HBM), 2600 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 4.0
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9 or f/4.0, 23mm (wide), 1.0'-type, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/3.0, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.51', Dual-Pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/1.8, 75mm (telephoto), 1/2.51', Dual-Pixel PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/1.8, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.51', Dual-Pixel PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), Dual LED Flash
Features Leica lenses, Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, 67mm filter ring holder (optional), Video ([email protected][email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/480/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit rec. ([email protected], 1080p))
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort, OTG
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Eco leather back, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 90W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 35 min (advertised), 50W wireless, 100% in 49 min (advertised), 10W reverse wireless

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,312,270[+0*]

DEATHS

6,890,861[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,097[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story