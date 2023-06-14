Xiaomi 13 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED touchscreen.
- The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is available for purchase on the market and has great features.
It has a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device's operating system is Android 13.
The phone comes with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage capacity.
The 13 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back.
It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 90 W.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan is ₨ 214,999/-
Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|163.2 x 74.6 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|227 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Olive Green, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.73 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1300 nits (HBM), 2600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9 or f/4.0, 23mm (wide), 1.0'-type, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/3.0, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.51', Dual-Pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/1.8, 75mm (telephoto), 1/2.51', Dual-Pixel PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/1.8, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.51', Dual-Pixel PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Leica lenses, Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, 67mm filter ring holder (optional), Video ([email protected], [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/480/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit rec. ([email protected], 1080p))
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Eco leather back, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery 90W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 35 min (advertised), 50W wireless, 100% in 49 min (advertised), 10W reverse wireless
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Corning
- Gen
- Harman kardon
- Hdr
- Nsa
- Pakistan
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,312,270[+0*]
DEATHS
6,890,861[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,097[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]