Xiaomi 13 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is available for purchase on the market and has great features.

It has a 6.73-inch LTPO3 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device's operating system is Android 13.

The phone comes with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The 13 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 90 W.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan is ₨ 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications