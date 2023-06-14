Youtube Monetization Requirements: YouTube Makes Money-Making Easier For Creators

YouTube is expanding its eligibility criteria for the YouTube Partner Program.

YouTube has lowered the requirements and has introduced various monetization methods for smaller creators.

Creators now can join the YPP once they reach 500 subscribers.

The YouTube Partner Program, which allows creators to make money from their content, is expanding its eligibility criteria. This change will enable more individuals to qualify for the program.

YouTube is providing more opportunities for creators to monetize their presence on the platform, including those with smaller audiences. The company has announced that it is lowering the requirements for joining the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and introducing various monetization methods for smaller creators. These methods include paid chat, tipping, channel memberships, and shopping features.

Under the new policy, creators can join the YPP once they reach 500 subscribers, which is half of the previous requirement. The thresholds for watch hours and Shorts views have also been adjusted. Creators now need 3,000 valid watch hours or 3 million Shorts views, instead of the previous benchmarks of 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views. Initially, these lower requirements will be implemented in the US, UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

However, it's important to note that smaller creators still need to grow their audience in order to generate ad revenue. The existing YPP requirements will still apply for revenue sharing. YouTube clarifies that creators who meet the higher requirements won't have to reapply to the program. YouTube has been using its ad revenue-sharing program as an incentive for creators to earn money, particularly for promoting short-form content. This is evident from the introduction of an ad revenue-sharing program specifically for Shorts.

Similar to YouTube, other platforms like TikTok have also reduced the threshold for creators to access monetization features. For example, TikTok recently announced that its video paywall feature called Series would be accessible to creators with over 10,000 followers, while users with 1,000 followers who meet additional criteria can also apply to participate. This feature allows creators to offer premium content that fans can pay to access.

In both cases, smaller creators are being given opportunities to earn income from their fans and followers who are willing to pay for exclusive content and interactions or provide financial support. Various monetization features such as tipping or paywalls are available on different creator platforms and generally require an audience that is willing to spend money.

Furthermore, more avenues for monetization are becoming available to a wider range of creators. For example, the shopping affiliate program, which was previously invitation-only for select creators, is now open to participants in the YouTube Partner Program based in the US with at least 20,000 subscribers.