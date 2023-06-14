A Humbling Reminder: Swiggy Delivery Executive's Struggle Inspires Gratitude

The story highlights the challenges faced by individuals in desperate need of a job.

The delivery executive walked three kilometers to deliver an order.

He is an ECE graduate.

It's extremely simple to sit in a centrally air-conditioned office and whine about how miserable you are with your job. While you have ten reasons to be unhappy at work, have you ever considered that there could be someone in desperate need of the position you are taking for granted? Perhaps this 30-year-old man's story will make you appreciative for what you have. Priyanshi Chandel, Marketing Manager at Flash, related her experience with a Swiggy delivery executive who walked three km to bring her order. He couldn't charge his Yulu because he was in debt, so this was the only way he could deliver the food.

Priyanshi shared his experience on LinkedIn. Sahil Singh, an ECE graduate, used to work at Ninjacart and BYJU'S before fleeing to his home in Jammu during the pandemic. He told Priyanshi about his heartbreaking situation, and she offered him some water and Rs 500. She posted the entire story on LinkedIn in the hopes of finding him a suitable job, as he was in desperate need of one.

“Madam, I did not have a scooter or any transport to travel, I walked 3 km with your order. I am absolutely out of money and it's because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my Yulu and has put me in -235 debt. I have nothing left to pay my landlord. You might think am just bluffing, but I am a fully educated ECE grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU'S before I went home to Jammu during covid. Even for this order delivery I’ll only get 20-25 rupees, and I’ll have to take another delivery before 12, or else they will send me for delivery somewhere far, and I don’t have a bike. I have not eaten for a week, just drinking water and tea to get by. I am not asking for anything, please if you can find me a job, I used to make 25k before, I am 30 years old, my parents are getting old and I can’t keep asking for money from them,” he said to Priyashi.



