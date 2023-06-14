Nostalgic Reunion: Classmates From 1954 Dancing To Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

The reunion brought together former Class 10 students from 1954.

It is resulting in a delightful and heartwarming gathering.

The video was posted on Twitter.

Whenever you're looking for something to make you laugh, you should watch this video. It will undoubtedly lift your spirits, and we are not exaggerating. So a video of classmates from the 1954 batch dancing to Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai at their school reunion has gone viral. The reunion took place in Pune, and it was a joyous occasion.

A person named Gabbar published the now-viral video on Twitter. A few old men and ladies can be seen dancing to the renowned Raj Kapoor song in the video. Some women may be seen singing the song in the background. The reunion was solely for the kids of Class 10, batch 1954, and their joy was contagious.

'People who passed out of school in 1954 have a get-together. Nostalgia is surely a privilege,' said the post's caption.

The video has received over 3 lakh views online and a lot of affection from Twitter users. The comments section proved it.

'After a rough Monday. This is the best thing I've seen all day. 'Thank you for sharing,' one user commented.

Another user said, 'Living life to the fullest is an art.'