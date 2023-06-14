Sweet-Toothed Elephant Ventures Out Of Wildlife Sanctuary

Play

Guwahati elephant escapes wildlife sanctuary for sweets.

Elephant travels six kilometers to local shop for biscuits.

No harm caused to humans during the elephant's adventure.

Elephants are generally peaceful and will not hurt people unless provoked. If you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen a slew of adorable videos showing the gentle giants. Well, we have one more to add to the long list of those. So, to fulfill its sweet tooth, an elephant escaped from a wildlife sanctuary in Guwahati on its own. That, indeed, occurred. And don't forget to watch the video.

The elephant went six kilometers out of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati. It then stopped at a local Satgaon shop for some biscuits and sweets. Check out the video if you don't believe us.

The elephant returned to the wildlife refuge calmly after satisfying its sweet tooth and collecting some packets for the journey back. Nobody was harmed by the jumbo.



