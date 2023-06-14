Police Investigate Motive For Murders In Nottingham

Nottingham police investigate motive behind stabbing and van attack.

31-year-old man questioned on suspicion of murder.

Three deaths and one person critically injured.

UK Police Investigate Motive Behind Nottingham Stabbings and Van Attack.

Authorities in Nottingham are questioning a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder as they seek to determine the motive for a stabbing and van attack that resulted in three deaths and one person in critical condition.

The victims include two 19-year-old university students found dead with stab wounds on a city center street, and a man in his 50s or 60s who was discovered dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles away.

The attacker, who had stolen a van from a school caretaker, drove the vehicle at three individuals, critically injuring one of them. Police used a stun gun to apprehend the 31-year-old suspect, and they do not believe there are any other individuals involved in the incident

Counter-terrorism officers are assisting in the investigation, but Chief Constable Kate Meynell of Nottinghamshire Police stated that they are maintaining an open mind regarding the motive behind the incident.

“This does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman told parliament.



According to reports, the suspect in the incident is believed to be a West African migrant with a history of mental health problems. The city of Nottingham, particularly the student community, has been deeply shocked by the tragedy, as it is home to two universities with a large student population of over 50,000. The victims, who were University of Nottingham students, were attacked while returning home from a post-exam party.

Among the victims were Grace Kumar, a former hockey player for England's Under 18 team, and Barnaby Webber, described as a passionate cricket player. Webber's parents expressed their profound grief and devastation, emphasizing their son's bright future. The third victim was identified as Ian Coates, a school site manager.

“Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed,” said Ross Middleton, the Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy.