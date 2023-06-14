CCTV Captures 63-Year-Old's 'Disastrous' Driving Test

Elderly woman's first drive ends in crashes and overturning.

Woman sustains minor injuries; rescue teams called to the scene.

Viral Instagram video gathers 47,000+ likes, draws online attention.

A 63-year-old woman from Argentina decided to try her hand at driving for the first time, but unfortunately, it didn't go as expected. CCTV footage capturing the incident shows her car colliding with a curb, crashing into a lamp post, and ultimately overturning. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing attention to the woman's unfortunate driving lesson.

According to the media, civil defense teams and firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene to assist the woman. Despite suffering minor injuries, she was able to exit the damaged vehicle with their help and was subsequently taken to the hospital. It remains unclear whether she was driving alone or had a driving instructor present during the accident.

The video of the 'disastrous' driving test sparked numerous reactions online, with the BBC sharing it on their Instagram account. Since then, the video has received over 47,000 likes, highlighting the fascination and curiosity surrounding such unexpected incidents.

Several internet users expressed sympathy for the elderly driver, with one Instagram user sharing a similar sentiment.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “Imagine failing your test this bad and then having the entire world see it ????.”

Another user wrote, “Poor student probably panicked when drove up that first curb and things escalated quickly… we’ve all been there. Hope everyone is okay. ?????.”

A third person wrote, “I feel for her, but there’s always Uber, and I’m just glad that nobody got hurt.”