Chennai Man's Taj Mahal Tribute: Memorial House Honors Late Mother

Chennai man builds Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house for late mother

Memorial house constructed using Rajasthan marble over two years

All religions welcome to visit and pay respects

In a heartwarming gesture of love and remembrance, Amruddin Sheikh Dawood, a resident of Chennai, has undertaken the remarkable feat of building a majestic memorial house inspired by the iconic Taj Mahal, dedicated to his late mother, Jailani Biwi.

The profound journey behind this extraordinary endeavor is a testament to the unwavering bond between a son and his mother.

At the tender age of 11, Amruddin tragically lost his father, Abdul Qader, leaving the responsibility of their hardware business and the upbringing of their five children solely on Jailani Biwi's shoulders.

With unparalleled resilience and determination, she embraced these challenges and fearlessly steered the family toward a brighter future.

To honor his mother's indomitable spirit and unparalleled sacrifices, Amruddin embarked on the ambitious project of constructing a memorial house reminiscent of the Taj Mahal's architectural splendor.

This magnificent structure, crafted meticulously with marble sourced from the renowned quarries of Rajasthan, stands as a timeless symbol of love and devotion.

The construction of this awe-inspiring Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house was a labor of love that spanned two years.

Amruddin worked tirelessly alongside a dedicated team of workers, painstakingly bringing his vision to life.

The result is a breathtaking edifice that captures the essence of the original masterpiece, paying homage to the eternal love between a mother and her child.

On June 2, 2023, the doors of this grand memorial house were opened to the public, inviting visitors from all walks of life and faith to experience its tranquil beauty and offer their respects.

The serene ambiance fosters a sense of unity and reverence, transcending religious boundaries.

The memorial house is not only a testament to a mother's love but also a beacon of education and empowerment.

Within the premises, a madrasa school has been established, providing education to ten enrolled pupils.

This noble initiative reflects Amruddin's commitment to uplifting the community and ensuring that his mother's legacy of strength and determination lives on through the pursuit of knowledge.

In a touching tradition that encapsulates his deep love for his late mother, Amruddin personally prepares and serves biryani to a thousand people on every Amavasya, the day following Jailani Biwi's passing.

This gesture of generosity and gratitude further symbolizes the bond between a son and his beloved mother, etching their love story in the hearts of all who partake in the blessed meal.

Amruddin Sheikh Dawood's Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house stands not only as a remarkable architectural marvel but also as a testament to the power of love, resilience, and filial devotion.

It serves as a beacon of hope, inviting all to reflect on the profound influence of a mother's unwavering love and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.



