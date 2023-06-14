Doctor's Viral Mandate: Work Smarter, Not Longer - Reduce Hours By 50%

Dr. Sudhir Kumar's prescription for stroke recovery includes six essential habits.

@HarshalSal67 seeks advice for his demanding job and high blood pressure.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar advises him to cut working hours by 50% and delegate tasks.

Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to many of today's health issues.

Instead of relying on medication for temporary relief, medical professionals have emphasized the importance of adopting healthier habits for long-term well-being.

In a notable incident, Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, recently shared a prescription aimed at aiding the recovery of a stroke patient, aged 60.

The prescription included six crucial 'pills' for the patient's well-being: maintaining regular sleep of seven to eight hours, engaging in brisk walking for 30 to 40 minutes, abstaining from alcohol, reducing stress levels, adopting a healthy diet, and decreasing work hours.

Once a picture of this prescription went viral, a Twitter user (@HarshalSal67) asked, “Hi Doctor, I am 37 yo, into a corporate job, current working hours from past 6 months are more than 16-17 hours, have to give nonstop coverage for all global regions, I recently did BP check, it’s 150/90 and 84 min. Please advise on the next steps ??”.

3 Dr. Sudhir Kumar advises him to cut working hours by 50% and delegate tasks. 3 Dr. Sudhir Kumar's prescription for stroke recovery includes six essential habits. 3 @HarshalSal67 seeks advice for his demanding job and high blood pressure.

In response, the doctor suggested, “1. Reduce working hours by 50%, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours). (+follow other advice from the pinned post on my timeline)”.

The advice struck a chord with numerous individuals who grappled with the immense stress of demanding jobs that left little room for rest.

A particularly intriguing response came from @HarshalSal67, who shared in a subsequent tweet that he decided to quit his 'toxic' job after being requested to work on a weekend.



