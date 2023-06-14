LinkedIn Erases Account Of Star SpaceX Engineer Kairan Quazi

Kiran Quazi, 14-year-old SpaceX prodigy, frustrated as LinkedIn deletes account for age.

Quazi questions logic: qualified for prestigious job but unfit for professional networking.

Screenshot sparks backlash, calls for LinkedIn boycott.

14-year-old prodigy Kiran Quazi, who gained fame for joining Elon Musk's SpaceX, recently expressed his frustration on Instagram.

Despite his outstanding accomplishments, Quazi revealed that his LinkedIn account was deleted due to not meeting the platform's age requirements. He criticized this decision as 'illogical, primitive nonsense,' highlighting the paradox of being deemed qualified to work at SpaceX but deemed unfit to access a professional networking platform.

“@linkedin just sent me this notice that they are deleting my account because I'm not 16. This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform. @LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?” wrote Kairan Quazi while sharing a screenshot on Instagram.

In a recently shared screenshot, LinkedIn notified Quazi that his account has been 'restricted' due to not meeting the platform's minimum age requirements. The notice further mentioned that he would have the chance to rejoin the platform once he reaches the age of 16 or older. Since the post was shared a few hours ago, it has garnered numerous likes and comments from users.

“So sorry Kairan! That is utterly ridiculous,” commented an individual. Another posted, “It’s so sad to see that LinkedIn ‘close the gates’ for such extraordinary and talented people! I hope LinkedIn moderators think again about their actions! Keep up your great work Kairan!” “Time to boycott LinkedIn,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “@linkedin You have to change your policies about the age for using ur platform.” “That's really unfair mate,” wrote a fifth.



