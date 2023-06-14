New York City Launches Chilling Toss And Catch Pizza Delivery

Viral video captures thrilling 'toss and catch' pizza delivery in NYC

Workers on a construction lift receive pizza through a window of a nearby building

Delivery agent showcases precision and skill in tossing the pizza box

A viral video capturing a remarkable pizza delivery in New York City is taking the internet by storm.

The footage showcases a team of workers gathered on a construction lift adjacent to a building.

With precision and skill, the pizza delivery agent tosses the pizza box through a nearby window to the awaiting workers.

Despite the confined space, a construction worker flawlessly catches the pizza box, leaving viewers amazed by the impressive feat.

A video of this thrilling ‘toss and catch’ pizza delivery was posted online by the popular Instagram account, Majically News (majicallynews), Monday. While sharing this clip, Majically News wrote, “This is determination ?? only in New York ??????”.

3 Delivery agent showcases precision and skill in tossing the pizza box 3 Viral video captures thrilling 'toss and catch' pizza delivery in NYC 3 Workers on a construction lift receive pizza through a window of a nearby building

So far it has gathered over 13,000 likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote: “I mean if the Ninja turtles could get a delivery down in the sewers surely these guys can get one up there on the building!! Haha ??”. Another person wrote, “On a scale of 1-100, the pressure of that throw for me would have been 1,000!! Nice job! ????”.

Many people also noted that despite being tossed around, the pizza retained its shape.

Making this observation, an Instagram user wrote: “And the pizza was still in perfect condition. I don’t know if that means it was really good or really bad pizza.”



