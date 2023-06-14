Nigerian Chef's 100-Hour Cooking Marathon Sets World Record

Play

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci sets cooking marathon world record.

Over 100 pots of traditional Nigerian food prepared during the feat.

Baci aims to promote Nigerian cuisine and inspire young African women.

Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, has achieved an official Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) after spending an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes cooking continuously. The 26-year-old Nigerian chef prepared over 100 pots of food during her four-day culinary feat.

Although Baci had initially aimed for a record of 100 hours, a small deduction of nearly 7 hours was made by Guinness World Records due to an accidental extension of a rest break. Nevertheless, her total time was still enough to surpass the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019 by Lata Tondon of India.

Throughout the cooking marathon, Baci was allowed one assistant at a time and a 5-minute break every hour, which could be accumulated for longer breaks. Her dishes showcased traditional Nigerian cuisine, including jollof rice and akara, a mashed bean dish.

Baci shared her motivation for breaking the record, stating her desire to promote Nigerian cuisine globally and inspire young African women to pursue their dreams. She also saw the challenge as an opportunity to push her limits and test her abilities. This remarkable achievement solidifies her position as a culinary trailblazer and ambassador for Nigerian gastronomy.