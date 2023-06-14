Unbelievable Video Reveals Man-Made Flying Saucer In China

Shenzhen UFO Technology unveils 'iUFO,' a man-made flying saucer in China.

iUFO: 12 propellers, panoramic view.

iUFO: Electric VTOL for tourism, 15-minute flights at 650ft.

A man-made flying saucer recently made headlines in Shenzhen, China, capturing the imagination of UFO enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.

Developed by Shenzhen UFO Technology, the 'iUFO' is a remarkable creation featuring a central compartment surrounded by 12 propellers.

Its transparent domed structure offers the pilot a panoramic 360-degree view. Capable of flying for 15 minutes consecutively at a height of 650 feet, this electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft marks a significant achievement in aviation technology.

The iUFO, the result of three years of meticulous development, made its public debut on June 3.

Created with the purpose of enhancing tourism and performances, it showcases the potential of eVTOLs for urban air mobility. With advancements in electric propulsion and the demand for greener and quieter flights, VTOLs have emerged as a groundbreaking solution.

This innovative aircraft evokes comparisons to the iconic Harrier Jump Jet, showcasing the continuous progress in the field of vertical take-off and landing capabilities.