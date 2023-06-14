Watch Video: Lioness Bravely Carries Cub Through Traffic

Play

Mother lioness causes roadblock carrying cub in Kruger Park.

Nature enthusiast captures heartwarming lioness and cub moment.

Lionesses relocate cubs for protection and to prevent scent buildup.

In a heartwarming scene at Kruger National Park in South Africa, a mother lioness caused a massive roadblock as she carried her tiny cub across the road, in search of a new den site. Safraaz Suliman, a nature enthusiast, captured the adorable moment and shared the images with LatestSightings.com.

Suliman, a fan of the S65 Doispane Road, was on the lookout for the resident pride of lions that frequent the area. As he approached a roadblock of safari vehicles, he witnessed a lioness emerge with the tiniest and cutest cub he had ever seen. The cub, only a few days old, was tightly secured in its mother's jaws.

Newborn lion cubs are vulnerable and heavily rely on their mothers for care and protection. The lioness made her way onto the road, walking straight towards Suliman's vehicle, providing him with a special photographic opportunity. After passing by the vehicle, she disappeared into the thickets on the side of the road.

Lionesses often move their newborn cubs to different den sites, primarily to ensure their safety from potential threats and predators. Relocation also helps in avoiding the accumulation of scent in one location, which may attract unwanted attention.

This touching encounter showcases the remarkable bond between a lioness and her cub, reminding us of the tender and protective nature of motherhood in the animal kingdom.