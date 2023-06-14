Woman Wins Free Beer For A Year With Half-Court Shot

Play

Blyss Ward hits incredible half-court shot, winning free beer for a year.

Shot witnessed by 3,995 people at Edmonton Expo Centre.

Instagram video of the shot gets 21,000+ likes.

Blyss Ward, a Canadian basketball enthusiast and second-year student at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, hit a shot of a lifetime during a basketball match. Supporting the Edmonton Stingers, a professional basketball team in Alberta, Blyss participated in a contest organized by the Polar Park Brewing Company. With a clean half-court shot, she amazed the 3,995 spectators at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The incredible feat quickly gained attention when ABC News shared a video of the shot on Instagram. Within a short period, the video amassed over 21,000 likes, showcasing the widespread appeal of Blyss's achievement.

This incident echoes a similar viral moment from last September when a video circulated online, featuring a 70-year-old taxi driver scoring a goal from outside the basketball court while standing in the street. These extraordinary moments not only captivate audiences but also serve as a testament to the incredible abilities and surprises that sports can bring.

For Blyss, her incredible shot earned her a fantastic reward: a supply of free beer for an entire year. This lucrative deal adds to the excitement surrounding her impressive achievement, making it an unforgettable moment for both her and the Edmonton Stingers community.

