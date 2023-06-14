Japanese Soldier Arrested After Shooting At Fatal Range

Japanese soldier arrested for shooting at military facility in Gifu City.

SDF member accused of shooting three people with automatic weapon.

The investigation underway to determine the cause of the incident.

TOKYO: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old Japanese soldier has been arrested following a shooting at a military facility in central Japan.

The shooting took place at a military shooting range in Gifu City at about 9 am, where the accused soldier allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon, injuring three people.

Tragically, two of the victims succumbed to their injuries, while the third individual was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The victims were reportedly instructors, and the shooter joined the Self-Defense Force in April.

General Yasunori Morishita, the Ground SDF Chief of Staff, expressed his condolences and assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

3 The investigation underway to determine the cause of the incident. 3 Japanese soldier arrested for shooting at military facility in Gifu City. 3 SDF member accused of shooting three people with automatic weapon.

“We will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Morishita stated at a media briefing.

This incident is highly unusual in Japan, a country with stringent regulations on gun ownership and a low incidence of shootings.

The nation was previously shaken by the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July when he was shot and killed with a homemade gun by a suspect who had previously worked in the Maritime SDF.

The recent shooting incident adds to the challenges faced by the SDF, which also experienced a helicopter crash in April resulting in the loss of 10 crew members off the coast of Okinawa.