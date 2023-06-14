Tragic Boat Accident Claims Over 100 Dead In Nigeria

Over 100 people drowned in a boat accident in north central Nigeria.

The incident occurred when a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with over 100 people already rescued.

KANO, Nigeria: Over 100 people drowned in north-central Nigeria when a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, according to police and local authorities.

Emerging details of the accident in Kwara State indicate that it is the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria. River capsizes are common in the country due to overloading, lax safety procedures, and heavy flooding during the rainy season.

According to local police and the Kwara governor's office, a boat carrying people from a wedding in neighboring Niger State sank in Kwara State. However, the cause of the incident was not provided.

According to Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi, 'So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident.'

'Search and rescue is still ongoing, which means the toll is likely to rise.'

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Kwara's Patigi district, according to the Kwara State governor's office.

In a statement, 'The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi, all in Patigi.'

'The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities.'

The statement mentioned that the governor was actively monitoring the ongoing rescue efforts, which started on Monday night, in the hopes of finding any possible survivors.

'He commends the alertness of (traditional ruler) the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness AlHajji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, and other local government authorities for their efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.'

River accidents like these are regrettably common in Nigeria.

Just last month, there was another incident in northwest Sokoto State where an overloaded boat capsized, resulting in the drowning of 15 children and 25 others going missing. They were on their way to collect firewood at the time.