European Laws Could Destroy 80% Of Google's Ad Business

Google's substantial presence in the online advertising market has consistently sparked concerns and controversies due to its dominant position.

The European Union (EU) is expressing concerns about potential antitrust violations by Google and considering the breakup of its ad business. If implemented, this could result in Google losing 80% of its ad business.

The European Union (EU) has issued a detailed statement to Google, conveying its 'preliminary view' that the company has violated antitrust regulations specifically related to the advertising industry.

The EU's concerns arise from the observation that Google has displayed a bias in favor of promoting its own ads within its products, creating an unfair competition environment in the market.

To highlight its concerns, the EU scrutinizes Google's approach to its AdX ad exchange, presenting evidence of the alleged behavior. The process involves the DFP (DoubleClick for Publishers) facilitating ad selection through AdX, while Google Ads and DV360 offer purchasing tools for advertisers who also utilize AdX.

Although this process may seem simple, the consequence is that other ad exchanges are deprived of market share, thereby strengthening Google's dominant position even further.

The EU's statement emphasizes that a mere 'behavioral remedy' is inadequate to address the issue. Instead, it asserts that Google must divest and dismantle its ad business to foster competition from external advertising products independent of the company.

The proposed action aims to create a fairer competitive landscape and diminish Google's dominant influence in the market.

While the preliminary view does not guarantee immediate danger for the company, it is important to recognize that Google should take this matter seriously. This is not the first time the company has faced scrutiny over its dominant position, and it deserves careful consideration.

If the preliminary view eventually leads to a ruling, the subsequent developments and the potential for reaching a mutually acceptable compromise between Google and the EU will hold immense importance.

The outcome will determine the level of satisfaction for both parties and provide insights into the feasibility of reaching a compromise that effectively addresses the concerns raised by the EU.

