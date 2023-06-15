The NMPA has filed a lawsuit against Twitter on behalf of 17 music publishers, alleging copyright infringement.

The lawsuit references Elon Musk's tweets and features like longer video uploads in the Twitter Blue package.

Although recent movie uploads on Twitter are not directly mentioned, specific tweets by Musk are cited as examples.

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) has filed a lawsuit against Twitter on behalf of 17 well-known music publishers.

In a federal court in Tennessee, a lawsuit has been filed claiming that Twitter maintains its operations by hosting unauthorized copies of musical compositions, infringing upon the exclusive rights of publishers and other rights holders protected by copyright law.

The lawsuit includes a detailed list of around 1,700 songs that the publishers argue have been repeatedly reported to Twitter for copyright infringement, but the company has not taken adequate action. The plaintiffs are requesting a court order to impose fines of up to $150,000 per violation on Twitter for the alleged infringements.

The problem existed before Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion last year. Unnamed employees cited in The New York Times revealed that Twitter had chosen not to pursue a music licensing agreement due to the substantial costs involved, which were estimated to be over $100 million per year.

Following Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter last autumn, negotiations for licensing agreements between Twitter and three major labels were reported to have faced difficulties, according to the mentioned report.

3 Although recent movie uploads on Twitter are not directly mentioned, specific tweets by Musk are cited as examples. 3 The NMPA has filed a lawsuit against Twitter on behalf of 17 music publishers, alleging copyright infringement. 3 The lawsuit references Elon Musk's tweets and features like longer video uploads in the Twitter Blue package.

Interestingly, the lawsuit makes references to Elon Musk's tweets and the additional features of the Twitter Blue package, including the ability to upload longer videos.

While the lawsuit doesn't directly mention the recent surge of movies being uploaded to Twitter, such as unauthorized copies of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Avatar: The Way of Water that remained accessible for hours before being taken down, it does cite specific tweets by Elon Musk as examples.

Twitter has received multiple notifications about alleged copyright violations, primarily concerning music videos, live music performances, and videos synchronized with copyrighted music. The NMPA claims that Twitter has used these videos to enhance the value of its platform by prolonging user engagement.

The NMPA accuses Twitter of failing to promptly remove infringing content despite being notified, and further alleges that the platform has actively supported known repeat infringers without taking any action, enabling them to keep their accounts.

