Ashes 2023 Australia Squad - Australian Cricket Team Ashes 2023

The highly-anticipated cricket rivalry between England and Australia is set to reignite this week as The Ashes 2023 gets underway with the first Test match on Friday (June 16) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Both teams are geared up for a fierce battle, with Australia entering the series as the reigning World Test Champions and England determined to defend their home turf.

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia comes into the series with a wave of confidence following their impressive victory over India in the recent World Test Championship final.

They are eager to showcase their ruthless and fearless approach against England. On the other hand, England, led by head coach Brendon McCullum, is unyielding in their commitment to the aggressive Bazball strategy and have vowed not to back down in any way.

With Australia having clinched the Ashes with a commanding 4-0 triumph in the previous edition on their home soil, they hold the title as the current champions.

However, the last Ashes series held in England in 2019 resulted in a gripping and evenly balanced 2-2 draw, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate the five-match Test series, which promises to be a fierce battle between two formidable teams.

The Ashes holds a special place in cricket history and the resumption of this fierce rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation.

Fans and experts alike will be closely watching as England and Australia lock horns, ready to witness the gripping battles and unforgettable moments that the Ashes series always delivers.

Ashes 2023 Squad

England: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc