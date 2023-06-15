Ashes 2023 England Squad - England Cricket Team Ashes 2023

The long-awaited cricket rivalry between England and Australia is set to resume this week with the start of The Ashes 2023.

The first Test match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, June 16. Both teams are fully prepared for a fierce contest, as Australia enters the series as the reigning World Test Champions and England is determined to defend their home ground.

Led by captain Pat Cummins, Australia approaches the series with great confidence after their impressive victory over India in the recent World Test Championship final.

They are eager to display their ruthless and fearless style of play against England. On the other hand, England, under the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum, remains committed to their aggressive Bazball strategy and has vowed not to back down in any circumstances.

Australia currently holds the Ashes title, having won convincingly with a 4-0 triumph in the previous edition on their home turf.

However, the last Ashes series held in England in 2019 ended in an intense and evenly balanced 2-2 draw, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the five-match Test series, which promises to be a fierce battle between two strong teams. The Ashes holds a special place in cricket history, and the resumption of this intense rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation.

Fans and experts alike will closely follow the clashes between England and Australia, eagerly awaiting the gripping battles and unforgettable moments that the Ashes series always delivers.

Ashes 2023 Squad

England: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc