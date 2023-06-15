Ashes 2023 Schedule: Fixtures, Timings And Venues

England and Australia will resume this week with start of The Ashes 2023

Ashes series held in England in 2019 ended in a closely contested 2-2 draw

England recently defeated Ireland in a one-off Test match

The long-awaited cricket rivalry between England and Australia will resume this week with the start of The Ashes 2023, a five-match Test series. The opening match will take place on Friday (June 16) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, enters the series with great confidence as the reigning World Test Champions, following their impressive victory over India in the WTC final. Meanwhile, England recently defeated Ireland in a one-off Test match earlier this month.

Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, has made it clear that they will stick to their aggressive Bazball approach against Australia and won't back down in any way.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins and his team are eager to display their own ruthlessness and fearlessness as they face the hosts.

Australia, having secured the Ashes with a dominant 4-0 victory in the 2021/22 edition on their home ground, enters the upcoming series as the current champions.

Ashes 2023 Squad

England: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc

Ashes 2023 Schedule: Full Fixtures List

First Test: June 16 to 20, 2023 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Second Test: June 28 to July 2, 2023 – Lord’s, London

Third Test: July 6 to 10, 2023 – Headingley, Leeds

Fourth Test: July 19 to 23, Old Trafford, Manchester

Fifth Test: July 27 to 31, The Oval, London



