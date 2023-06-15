England's Bowling Attack Faces Challenges on Flat Pitches

McCullum and Stokes have revolutionized traditional principles of cricket

Ashes series is set to commence tomorrow at Edgbaston

Ricky Ponting, the ex-captain of the Australian cricket team, believes that England's bowling lineup will face difficulties when playing on pitches with less assistance and more favorable conditions during the upcoming Ashes series.

'If England want to play the style that they've been playing, I actually think they probably need to have some flattish-type wickets,' Ponting said

'I've heard that they want flat wickets, I've heard they want the boundaries brought in. But I think if they do have these flatter wickets, I'd be worried about how they're going to get 20 Australian wickets a game.

3 Ashes series is set to commence tomorrow at Edgbaston 3 England's Bowling Attack Faces Challenges on Flat Pitches 3 McCullum and Stokes have revolutionized traditional principles of cricket

'With Jofra Archer not being there, without their number one spinner (Leach) being there, if they're flat, will Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson be able to have a huge impact on the series?'

England coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have revolutionized the traditional principles of cricket, leading their team to an impressive run of 11 victories in 13 test matches by adopting a daring and high-reward approach that involves taking calculated risks.

Ricky Ponting expressed concerns about the Australian batting order but expressed confidence in the ability of the bowlers to perform effectively.

'The records of some of our top-order batters are not as good here in the UK, but the bowling numbers are all pretty good,' he said.

'I think England are going to bat really well. I think they're going to struggle with the ball, and I think if you look at Australia's attack, Australia's bowling probably right now has less holes in it than what the batting has.'

The highly anticipated Ashes series is set to commence tomorrow at Edgbaston.