Australia Denies New Canberra Site For Russian Embassy Amid Spying Concerns

Australia blocks Russia from constructing new embassy near parliament due to espionage concerns.

Prime Minister Albanese cites explicit security advice from intelligence agencies.

Swift enactment of laws halts construction after failed legal attempts.

Australia has prohibited Russia from constructing a new embassy close to its parliament due to concerns over potential espionage activities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that intelligence agencies had provided explicit security advice regarding the matter. In response to unsuccessful legal attempts to impede the development in Canberra, laws were swiftly enacted on Thursday to halt the construction.

The existing Russian embassy in Moscow will remain unaffected by the new legislation, which has received support from both political parties. Furthermore, the legislation recognizes the possibility of providing financial compensation to Russia.

Following the announcement, a Russian diplomat informed AFP that 'the embassy is consulting legal experts' to address the situation.

Currently, Moscow holds a lease for a plot of land, acquired in 2008, located approximately 400 meters away from Parliament House. Plans for constructing a new embassy building have been underway, albeit progressing slowly. As tensions escalated between Australia and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, Australia decided to revoke permission for the new construction.

The federal court recently dismissed a previous attempt to cancel the lease, prompting the introduction of new legislation. The laws were swiftly introduced and passed through the House of Representatives in less than five minutes.

According to Prime Minister Albanese, who criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine as 'illegal and immoral,' he stated, 'We don't anticipate that Russia is in a position to discuss international law, considering their consistent and brazen rejection of it.' Alex Bristow, a former UK diplomat associated with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, highlighted that Russia possesses some of the world's largest, most capable, aggressive, and unregulated intelligence services.

He suggested that the proximity of the new embassy site could enable electronic surveillance operations. The Australian government has not disclosed whether it has security concerns regarding the Chinese embassy, which is located near the proposed Russian site.