Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Vacation Picture With Wife Rupali Barua On Instagram

In the caption, Ashish expressed gratitude to friends for their love and well-wishes.

He thanked Tintin for capturing the beautiful moment in the picture.

Their vacation indicates a joyful start to their married life.

Following their wedding in May in Kolkata, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua are currently enjoying a vacation together. Ashish shared a picture on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in Singapore, indicating their current holiday destination.

Ashish Vidyarthi delightedly shared a photo on his Instagram featuring himself and Rupali Barua, with both of them smiling.

