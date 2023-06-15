Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Vacation Picture With Wife Rupali Barua On Instagram

- In the caption, Ashish expressed gratitude to friends for their love and well-wishes.
- He thanked Tintin for capturing the beautiful moment in the picture.
- Their vacation indicates a joyful start to their married life.
Following their wedding in May in Kolkata, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua are currently enjoying a vacation together. Ashish shared a picture on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in Singapore, indicating their current holiday destination.
Ashish Vidyarthi delightedly shared a photo on his Instagram featuring himself and Rupali Barua, with both of them smiling.
In the accompanying caption, he expressed gratitude to his friends for their love and well-wishes, thanking them sincerely. Additionally, he acknowledged Tintin for capturing the beautiful moment in the picture.
