Avika Gor Opens Up About Last-Minute Replacement In 'Antim' & 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Avika Gor, a prominent Indian film and television actor renowned for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu from 2008 to 2010, has shared her experience of being replaced at the last minute by Salman Khan Films in the movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim. Avika, who is about to make her major Bollywood debut, revealed that she had the opportunity to work with Salman Khan's production team in both films but was informed a day before signing the contract that they had chosen someone else.

Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avika stated, 'I had faced something similar with the same team, where two weeks before the film, they called and they said that they cast someone else. But this happens. At the end of the day, it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better.' She specifically referred to her potential involvement in Ayush Sharma's 2021 action film Antim: The Final Truth.

Although Avika did not attribute her replacement to nepotism, she pointed out that the Telugu film industry experiences more nepotism than the Hindi film industry. 'A bias has been created over time about Bollywood and Hindi films that we will judge whatever they make...a phase had come when a lot of South films were remade, so people thought we only copy films. I think it's all about that bias,' she expressed, discussing why Bollywood often faces accusations of nepotism while the Telugu film industry is often exempted from such criticism.

Having made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala (2013) and starred in several other Telugu movies such as Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Thanu Nenu, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, and Raju Gari Gadhi 3, Avika is now set to make her Bollywood debut in the horror film 1920 Horrors Of The Heart. Directed by Krishna Bhatt, daughter of Vikram Bhatt, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 23.