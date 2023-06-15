Kriti Sanon Stuns In Majestic Ethnic Ensemble

Kriti Sanon is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Kriti Sanon is making a bold fashion statement.

The actress recently attended an event in an exquisite ethnic ensemble.

Kriti Sanon is making a bold fashion statement during the promotional events for her highly-anticipated film, Adipurush. The talented actress recently attended an event in an exquisite ethnic ensemble that left everyone in awe.

For this special occasion, Kriti chose a stunning beige outfit created by renowned designers Sukriti and Aakriti. The flared anarkali set featured intricate embroidery along the borders, exuding grace and elegance.

However, it was the shawl that truly stood out and added a unique touch to her ensemble. Kriti wore a custom-designed shawl by Delhi-based label Shaza, inspired by the tales of Ayodhya.

This masterpiece depicted four significant scenes from the epic Ramayan - Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika, and Ram Darbar. The captivating illustrations were brought to life using artistic techniques of kalamkari and embroidery, paying homage to the rich mythology and heritage of the Ramayan.





With her sartorial choice, Kriti Sanon not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also embraced the essence of the film, Adipurush. The attention to detail and symbolism incorporated in her outfit added depth and meaning to her appearance, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

As the anticipation for Adipurush grows, Kriti Sanon continues to mesmerize with her elegance, grace, and the ability to bring a touch of mythology to the world of fashion. Her impeccable style choices remind us of the power of fashion in storytelling and transporting us to mythical realms.