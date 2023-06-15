Nora Fatehi Dazzles In Black Backless Gown

Nora Fatehi is a renowned Bollywood dancer and actress.

She captivates with her striking presence and fashion sense.

She recently wore a black satin backless gown.

Nora Fatehi, the Bollywood dancer-turned-actress, continues to captivate with her striking presence. Whether she's dazzling audiences with her performances or caught by the paparazzi, this Moroccan beauty knows how to steal the spotlight.

Fatehi's fashion sense is as unique as her name, and her recent night out ensemble is a testament to her style prowess. Donning a black satin backless gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit, the Dilbar sensation looked absolutely breathtaking as she posed for the cameras.





With minimal makeup to enhance her striking features, Fatehi opted for soft beach waves in her hair and completed the look with a pair of high heels. Her backless gown and thigh-high slit exuded an irresistible allure, transforming her into a vision reminiscent of a Greek goddess.

On the professional front, Fatehi has exciting projects lined up, including Madgaon Express and 100%.