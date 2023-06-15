Rohman Shawl Praises Sushmita Sen In Interview Addresses Rumors After Breakup

Despite their 2021 breakup, the couple has been seen together on multiple occasions.

Sushmita expresses enduring love for Rohman while emphasizing their changed dynamic.

Sushmita Sen confirms end of three-year relationship with Rohman in December 2021.

In a recent interview, Rohman Shawl openly expressed admiration for Sushmita Sen, his former partner. Despite their breakup in 2021, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. In response to speculations surrounding their relationship, Rohman asserted that they do not owe explanations to anyone.

Sushmita Sen publicly confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Rohman Shawl in December 2021. The couple initially connected through Instagram in 2018. Sushmita shared a photo of herself and Rohman, emphasizing that they had transitioned from being romantic partners to maintaining a strong friendship. While their relationship had concluded, Sushmita expressed that their love for each other persisted.

Rohman said about Sushmita, “Whatever she does she’s amazing and it’s a great learning to be around her. You can’t really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It’s not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, ‘so wow.”