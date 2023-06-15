Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Church: Pens Note At Myositis Experience

Samantha expressed her emotions and shared an empowering message on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her emotions and shared an empowering message on Instagram, reflecting on her one-year journey since being diagnosed with myositis. During a visit to a church in Siberia, she sought strength and peace through her prayers.

The actress reminisced about the challenges she faced over the past year, including adapting to a new normal, following strict dietary restrictions, and undergoing medical treatments. She acknowledged professional setbacks and emphasized the acceptance that life doesn't always go according to our plans.

Accompanied by photos from the church, Samantha wrote, 'It has been a year since the diagnosis—a year of adjusting to a different way of life. I faced numerous battles with my body, giving up salt, sugar, and grains, while relying on a combination of medications. It involved shutdowns and restarts. It has been a year of soul-searching, reflection, and self-examination. I also experienced professional setbacks, which added an interesting twist to things.'

She shared that her prayers and rituals were not focused on seeking blessings or material gifts but rather on finding inner strength and peace. Samantha learned that life doesn't always go as planned, and it's okay to accept that fact. She realized the importance of focusing on what she can control, letting go of the rest, and taking small steps forward. She stressed that success doesn't always have to be monumental but that moving forward, even in the face of challenges, is a victory in itself. Samantha expressed her determination not to dwell on the past or wait for perfection but to hold onto love and cherish her loved ones. She also extended her prayers to others who are fighting even more challenging battles, believing that seeking peace, love, joy, and strength will be granted to those who earnestly seek them.