Soniya Bansal Explores Telugu Film Industry Shoots Two South Films

After a successful five-year journey in the entertainment industry, which included modeling, starring in two Hindi feature films, and an OTT series, Soniya Bansal, a talented actor hailing from Agra, has now set her sights on the Telugu film industry. Soniya has already completed shooting for two South Indian films and believes in proactively creating opportunities rather than passively waiting for them to come her way.

The Shoorveer (2022) actor says, “In South film industry there are no hurdles like we have in the Hindi film industry. I have worked in Telugu industry and everyone means serious business there. People are very professional there and what they say they deliver. Here projects keep on lingering and many times after wasting several months they don’t happen. Casting and others asking for favours is also prevalent, but you need to tackle it.”

“See, you can always reject such people – small or big – and can work with others as there is no dearth of casting people, producers and directors. I feel our (film) industry is better as there are multiple options. Harassment and such things happen in other industries also, but there, unfortunately, people don’t have many options,” she says.