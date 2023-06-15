Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Retro Fashion Goals With Stunning Couture Look

Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned and talented actress.

She wowed everyone with her latest fashion choice.

She effortlessly rocked a navy blue co-ord set.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her impeccable style, once again wowed everyone with her latest fashion choice. Embracing a retro couture aesthetic, she effortlessly rocked a navy blue co-ord set, complemented by a chic white bralette. The standout feature of her ensemble was the glossy navy-blue fabric adorned with charming silver hearts, adding a touch of whimsy.

Her fashion prowess was further elevated with the addition of golden accessories, exuding glamour and sophistication. The pulled-back wavy ponytail added a touch of allure to her overall look, leaving everyone envious of her flawless hairstyle. With dewy soft eyes and perfectly pink lips, Tamannaah radiated elegance and beauty.

The cherry on top was the pair of big hoop golden earrings, infusing the ensemble with an extra dose of allure. Tamannaah Bhatia continues to impress with her fashion finesse, leaving us eagerly anticipating her next style statement.

Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, “She woke up n chose sass”

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in the upcoming series 'Jee Karda' and has also lined up 'Lust Stories 2,' where she stars alongside her beau Vijay Varma. Additionally, she recently wrapped up filming for the movie 'Jailer,' in which she shares the screen with Rajinikanth. Prior to that, the actress was in Switzerland shooting for 'Bholaa Shankar.'