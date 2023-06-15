Upasana Reveals Ram Charan's Reaction To Her Pregnancy News

Upasana discussed Ram's reaction.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are getting ready to become parents as their first child approaches. In a recent interview, Upasana discussed Ram's reaction when she first told him about her pregnancy. Upasana recalled Ram's 'cool' reaction to the good news, saying Ram finally celebrated after multiple 'repeated tests' verified her pregnancy.

In December of last year, the family, including Ram's father, famous actor Chiranjeevi, revealed that Upasana and Ram were expecting their first child together. Since then, the couple has enjoyed many baby showers in Hyderabad and Dubai, as well as a 'babymoon' in the United States for the Oscars in 2023.

'When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when he celebrated. That is what I admire the most about Ram, he’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way,' Upasana told to media.

Upasana, an entrepreneur-philanthropist who is currently in her third trimester, stated she is 'due in July' in an April interview with Hindustan Times.

According to a new Telugu Bulletin story, Upasana's due date is estimated to be between June 16 and 22. Apollo Hospital will be the location of the delivery.

