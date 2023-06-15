Will Manoj Bajpayee Join Politics In Future?

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has firmly stated his idea of joining politics.

He talked about his meeting with politicians Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav.

The meeting sparked speculations about his political aspirations.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has firmly stated that he has no intention of entering politics. In a recent interview, he shared his memory of a meeting he had in 2022 with politicians Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, which sparked speculations about his political aspirations. However, Manoj clarified, 'When I visited Bihar last time, I met RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 percent sure I won't do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all,'

During his visit to Bihar for the promotion of his film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,' where he portrays the role of a lawyer challenging a self-proclaimed godman, Manoj met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav. Following this meeting, rumours circulated about his potential entry into politics. Manoj firmly asserted, 'I am actor and will remain an actor only... How does the question of joining politics arise?'Asked about the Bihar's government plan to come out with a new film policy, Manoj said, 'The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers, who want to shoot in Bihar.'

When asked about Bihar's plans to introduce a new film policy, Manoj expressed his support, emphasizing the need for a policy that promotes the exposure of local artists and attracts filmmakers to shoot in Bihar. He highlighted 'The glorious past of the state in the field of arts and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract directors.'

3 The meeting sparked speculations about his political aspirations. 3 Actor Manoj Bajpayee has firmly stated his idea of joining politics. 3 He talked about his meeting with politicians Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav.

Manoj Bajpayee, a recipient of multiple National Awards and Filmfare awards, recently appeared in the courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and the film 'Gulmohar' alongside Sharmila Tagore. His upcoming projects include films such as 'Soup,' 'Dispatch,' and 'Joram.' Despite his success in the film industry, Manoj remains firm in his commitment to his craft and has no plans to venture into politics.



