Sanjay Dutt Marks 30 Years Of His Film 'Khal Nayak'

Sanjay Dutt's evergreen film "Khal Nayak" celebrates its 30th anniversary.

He expressed gratitude and pride for being a part of such an iconic film.

He extended his thanks to the fans whose love and support have made Khal Nayak.

Sanjay Dutt's evergreen flick Khal Nayak celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Dutt released a monologue video in which he appeared alongside Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit from Khal Nayak.

Along with the video, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor wrote a lengthy caption appreciating Jackie and Madhuri for their contributions to the film. He also complimented director Subhash Ghai on the 30th anniversary of Khal Nayak.

'I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak.”

“I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again.”

Toward the conclusion, Dutt, 63, thanked his adoring fans for their unwavering support over the years. “And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.'

Subhash Ghai's action-drama flick Khal Nayak was directed by him. The film was released on June 15, 1993, and quickly became one of Hindi cinema's biggest hits.



